Our Space launches in Stockland

Aunty Nicky Hatfield, Stockland manager Elysia Billingham, Every Child CQ's Susie Cunningham, Brittany Lauga MP and Inspector Mark Burgess at the Our Space launch

Aunty Nicky Hatfield, Stockland manager Elysia Billingham, Every Child CQ's Susie Cunningham, Brittany Lauga MP and Inspector Mark Burgess at the Our Space launch

Representatives of various support agencies around Central Queensland came together in Stockland Rockhampton on Friday to celebrate the launch of a special space they will all share.

The Our Space initiative which is located close to the ANZ bank, next door to the National Hearing Care centre, will host a number of activities including health checks, a play group, disability information sessions and youth engagement activities.

Any person in need of assistance can access Our Space under its ‘no wrong door’ policy which means, if the staff there can’t help, they can point people toward the appropriate services.

The initiative was born out of discussions between the Community Policing Board, Stockland, Darumbal Youth Service, Queensland Police Service and Youth Justice.

They recognised that shopping centres are the unofficial heart and soul of a community, where people from various walks of life gather.

Inspector Mark Burgess praised the “energy and passion” behind the agencies which grew the idea of Our Space from a concept to reality.

Stockland management paid for the fit out and provided the space which will be co-ordinated by Every Child CQ.

Manager Elysia Billingham said the centre’s management were proud to bring community services directly to those people in need.

One of the space’s first events will be a logo competition for the space, with a prize of $100 shopping voucher.

Rockhampton PCYC invites young people aged 14-21 who want to learn about designing and promoting a logo to take part in a Thursday and Saturday session next week.

Logo design and competition sessions at Our Space