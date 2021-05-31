Our VAD laws can be best in Australia

Queensland tabled its Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill in the parliament this week. It allows adults who can make their own decisions to seek assistance to die if they have an "eligible condition".

That means an illness, disease or medical condition which is advanced and progressive, is expected to cause death within 12 months, and is causing the person intolerable suffering.

The Queensland Bill is a measured one. It reflects the model that has become law in Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania, with each of these three states passing similar but not identical legislation.

The Queensland Law Reform Commission, who produced the Bill, had the opportunity to learn from these states. This was particularly the case for Victoria whose law has been in force for almost two years. The Victorian system is working safely but there have been some challenges in practice for patients trying to access voluntary assisted dying.

Two features of the Queensland Bill address this. One is the expected time until death being 12 months. Under other Australian models, the time frame is six months, unless a person has a neurodegenerative condition, in which case it is 12 months.

The single time period in the Queensland Bill is more equitable and also allows more time for patients to navigate the VAD application process.

Another novel feature of the Queensland Bill is it limits the ability of institutions to stop patients accessing VAD in their facilities. This is important because there was evidence in Victoria that some otherwise eligible patients were not able to have this choice. The Bill proposes a process that balances respecting objections by institutions but ensures patient access to VAD.

In the months ahead, no doubt concern will be raised about where the Queensland Bill is different from other Australian models of VAD. For example, the argument in public debate has sometimes been that if it is not in the Victorian law, it is risky and should not be supported. But this argument is hard to sustain.

First, the Victorian, Western Australian and Tasmanian VAD laws are all different from each other. It is true that there is the same broad model - which Queensland has also adopted. But Western Australian and Tasmanian parliaments, coming after Victoria, have exercised their own judgment about what law should be passed. As a result, there is already variation across the country and it is reasonable to expect more.

Secondly, Queenslanders should expect that its parliament pass the best law possible for Queensland, even if that means some differences from other Australian states. The fact that Victoria happened to be the first does not make it better.

Indeed, we now have experience and evidence about some challenges in the Victorian system that we have the opportunity to address.

The Queensland Bill reflects a long and inclusive law reform process. Both the Parliamentary Committee and the Queensland Law Reform Commission consulted widely and considered the evidence.

The resulting Bill is a measured one. In its report, the Commission stated its goal was to design "the best legal framework for a voluntary assisted dying scheme in Queensland" and that it was not to be "constrained by similar laws in other Australian states".

That responsibility now rests with our members of parliament.

Ben White and Lindy Willmott are Professors of Law at QUT. They were authors of the original Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill that the Queensland Parliamentary Health Committee recommended as the basis for law reform in 2020.

Originally published as Our VAD laws can be best in Australia