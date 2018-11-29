'Out of control': Worry for Ambrose after swift evacuation

Ambrose resident Sarah Hargreaves and her son Ben (LEFT and RIGHT), evacuated to Raglan Tavern owned by Michelle Weir, pictured with her daughter Makenzey Weir.

Ambrose resident Sarah Hargreaves and her son Ben (LEFT and RIGHT), evacuated to Raglan Tavern owned by Michelle Weir, pictured with her daughter Makenzey Weir. Matt Taylor

HAVING watched the drama unfold all week in Deepwater National Park, the last thing Ambrose residents thought was a fire would be at their doorstep.

The small rural town was evacuated yesterday as a bushfire sparked up as a result of catastrophic fire conditions never before seen in Queensland.

Sarah Hargreaves was one of those residents who fled, packing the car and taking her son to the Raglan Tavern.

The fire started at Ambrose yesterday around midday, and by 2pm residents were told to leave now.

Another warning followed for Mount Larcom residents as the fire travelled towards their township.

Sarah said it happened very quickly.

"We knew it was going to happen I guess because the winds were horrendous, they were out of control here," Sarah said.

"Once you knew there was a fire down there you knew it'd just take off.

"It all happened pretty quick."

She said despite not knowing what was happening, everyone at the tavern remained fairly calm.

It was packed with travellers, truckies and residents stranded due to road and township closures, whose thoughts were firmly on the towns nearby.

"Mount Larcom we thought was gone," she said.

"We weren't really sure because we weren't told that much, as nobody really knew I guess.

"It's a bit of a shock that it jumped the highway and went down the narrows, that's a lot of country to burn."

Sarah also said it was tough to tell what conditions were like down the road because of the smoke.

It was a nervous wait for residents who weren't sure what might eventuate.

Even still, there's some lingering worry of what is to come.

"I'm worried about the winds picking up again because it'll take off again for sure," Sarah said.

"There's no stopping it with that wind behind it.

"It'll worry me because it's my nan and Grandad's house that I'm in, but you're not going to risk your life to save it."