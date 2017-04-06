30 people without work as Rocky business owner loses big time

Southside Holiday Park owner Merv O'Niell across the road from his flooded caravan park.

IT'S a simple question from a man who's been dealing with Rockhampton floods for 40 years.

"How many times do we have to repair this mess before it's cheaper to build a levee?"

Mervyn O'Neill built the Southside Holiday Village on Lower Dawson Rd and has owned the business since the 1960s.

He's been flooded five times and says this time it's very serious.

"I employ 30 people who can't work because the road is flooded," he said.

"We've lost all our Easter holiday bookings even though it's perfect sunny weather.

"We had a cyclone, then rain, now a flood.

"It's been terrible, I haven't slept for a week."

Drone footage 6th April : Drone footage 6th April

Mervyn is adamant south Rockhampton needs a flood levee and says the cost would be recouped by saving on the repairs of flood damage.

"We need this badly to save the town, " he said.

"Another fear is the snakes and the crocodiles, they can live in a foot of water."

When the idea was first proposed, Mervyn visited Goondiwindi and St George to see the flood levees built in those towns.

"The parklands on the river there are lovely," he said.

"It's part of the townscape, all grassed and they say it's saved their towns."