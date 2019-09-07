Out of the Shadows walk to remember those lost to suicide

IMPORTANT CAUSE: There was a good turn out for last year's Out of the Shadows event which sought to raise awareness and remember those lost to suicide.

IMPORTANT CAUSE: There was a good turn out for last year's Out of the Shadows event which sought to raise awareness and remember those lost to suicide. Contributed

SEEKING to create greater awareness and remember those whose lives were lost to suicide, Lifeline is inviting the community to participate in their 'Out of the Shadows' walk on Tuesday morning.

Families and friends who have experienced the loss of loved ones to suicide, and anyone else, can join the walk though Rockhampton as part of Lifeline's national suicide prevention walks coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The walk will commence at 5.30am on Tuesday September 10 at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre (south side pool) car park and finish at the reflection site on Huish Drive where light refreshments will be served.

Lifeline State-wide Manager Lee-Anne Borham said suicide kills more than 3,000 Australians each year with a further 65,300 Australians attempting suicide in that time.

"This walk is a chance to raise awareness of the issue, remember those lost to suicide and unite the community in a commitment to prevent further deaths,” Ms Borham said.

"Lifeline provides a vital service for Australians who are doing it tough and who may not know where to turn.

"When people are at their most vulnerable, they can feel that their lives are spiralling out of control, and begin to have thoughts of suicide. In those moments, they need a non-judgemental and compassionate listening ear.”

Ms Borham said having the courage to call Lifeline in a time of need is an important first step.

"Sometimes when a person is really struggling, it's hard for them to see a way out of the darkness,” she said.

"When they call Lifeline, we take the time to understand them and where they're coming from. We are able to provide information about local services that can provide them with ongoing support. We give them hope.

"Last year, Lifeline Queensland answered 170,000 calls from people in need.

"People call Lifeline about a range of issues, including suicidal thoughts or attempts, personal crisis, anxiety and depression, loneliness, abuse and trauma.

"With the help of Queenslanders, we can answer more calls and ensure people are given the support they need.”

The majority of Lifeline's funding comes from donations, fundraising events and revenue raised through our Lifeline shops with all funds going to support Lifeline's Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention service.

Those wishing to register their attendance for the Out of the Shadows walk can log on to eventbrite.com.au/e/69670766137

To find out more about the walk visit: www.outoftheshadows.org.au

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit or lifeline.org.au or text 0477 13 11 14.

Lifeline Text is available 6.00pm - 10.00pm (AEST), 7 days a week.

About Lifeline

UnitingCare delivers the 24 hour 13 11 14 Lifeline Crisis Support line through 10 Lifeline centres - providing suicide prevention services with a non-judgemental and compassionate listening ear. UnitingCare also provides psychological first aid to individual and communities affected by natural disaster through the Community Recovery Program.

Funds raised from UnitingCare's Lifeline shops and events held across Queensland keep Queensland's 13 11 14 crisis line going. Last financial year, the Lifeline Queensland Crisis Line answered 170,000 calls and held a number of events across Queensland to support the 13 11 14 Crisis line.

For more information, please visit our website www.lifelineshopsqld.com. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/LifelineShops

About UnitingCare

UnitingCare is a not for profit organisation providing health and community services on behalf of the Uniting Church in Queensland, supporting thousands of people every day to live life in all its fullness.

Our services are provided by Blue Care, Family and Disability Services, Australian Regional and Remote Community Services (ARRCS), and UnitingCare Hospitals which encompasses The Wesley Hospital, St Andrew's War Memorial Hospital, St Stephen's Hospital Hervey Bay and the Buderim Private Hospital on the Sunshine Coast.

UnitingCare is one of the largest employers in Queensland with 17,000 employees and 9,400 volunteers caring for and supporting people from all walks of life, including older people, people living with disability, children, families and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

For more information about UnitingCare please visit www.unitingcareqld.com.au