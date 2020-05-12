Out of town hail response team made feel unwelcome

Jack McMahon from Hail Response Team and his squad of technicians are generally accustomed to a warm welcome when they bring their specialised services to a new area in the wake of a damaging storm event.

This, however, was not the case when they arrived in Rockhampton last week.

In fact, Mr McMahon described their welcome as ‘the complete flip’ of what they’re typically used to.

He blamed this cold reception on an article published by the Rockhampton Regional Council in which Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow urged the public to ‘be wary of non-local contractors’.

“Insurance companies might recommend these out of region businesses, but now, more than ever, we need to make sure we are choosing and supporting our local businesses first,” she said.

Mr McMahon says he understands the need to support local, especially now and insists it is a priority HRT takes into consideration.

“I can definitely see where she is coming from, we first off go to those business and see how they’re doing with the amount of claims they’ve got,” he said.

According to Mr McMahon, HRT offers its services to local shops first, only working independently if its services are declined or if there is significant overflow.

“One shop I dropped into was three months behind even previously to the hailstorm, so in instances like that we say, ‘ok how can we help you get as many people through as possible, do you need an extra technician, etc.’,” he said.

“If you’ve only got two panel beaters and sometimes 80 thousand claims, that’s going to take years to get through.

“So, we offer our services to the local shops and then whatever the overflow is we get through that ourselves, because you don’t want people driving around for the next two years in damaged cars.”

Despite their good intentions, so far, the team has had little success, with local businesses preferring to ‘stick to what they know’.

HRT technician Riley Gunner says he would usually stick around for a few months, but if things don’t pick up he’ll have to head home in a few weeks.

“Normally you’d get to know people and stick around for three to six months but here, you know we’ve been reading comments online and things like that and it just doesn’t seem like people are too keen to have anyone from outside of Rockhampton working here,” he said.

“Obviously they’re wanting to keep the money local, but if we’re here for a good six months, we’re injecting the money back into the local economy with accommodation and eating from local restaurants.”

Rockhampton Regional Council declined to comment further on the matter.