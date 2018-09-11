Out-of-towner mugged after drinking with local trio

A STRANGER in town for work was invited to drink with three Rockhampton men before they violently mugged him on the southside of the Fitzroy River Bridge.

One of the three men accused of the assault was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court, along with other charges, on Thursday.

Lenakel Robert James Winslade, 18, pleaded guilty to robbery while in company with violence along with 21 summary charges including fraud, wilful damage, attempted fraud, stealing shop goods and possessing dangerous drugs.

The offending occurred over six-weeks last year, ending with the mugging on October 24.

The court heard the stranger was buying cigarettes shortly before midday when he met Winslade and friends who invited him to drink with them at a Rockhampton house where they drank a bottle of rum.

The group hailed a taxi and while travelling, an argument broke out. The driver stopped and kicked the group out.

Winslade and his friends ran off, leaving the stranger to pay the taxi fare.

Judge Michael Burnett said the stranger walked across the bridge towards his accommodation on the southside when the trio caught up with him.

"You tackled him from behind and struck in the head three or four times,” he said.

"He ended up unconscious.”

The court heard the victim had bruising to his eye and grazes on his elbow and knees.

The trio stole the man's wallet and police tracked the offenders down via CCTV after they used the man's bank cards.

Winslade stole salami from Puma Service Station, was found in possession of drug utensils, stole two mobile phones, threw rocks at three cars and damaged a police cell while in custody.

He was on probation at the time of all the offences.

"If you do not address your drug issues, it will rule your life and you will end up going back to prison time and time again for lengthier periods,” Judge Burnett said.

Winslade was sentenced to two years and nine months prison with immediate parole after 314 days presentence custody.