Out of work truckie caught drink-driving

AN unemployed truck driver who recorded his first drink-driving offence at age 45, told a magistrate “I’m old enough to know better.”

Gene Troy Hohn pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20 to drink-driving.

Hohn’s blood alcohol reading after police stopped him on Musgrave Street, North Rockhampton, on June 27, was 0.11.

Hohn told police he had no emergent reason for driving and it was just “stupidity” on his behalf.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Hohn $750 and disqualified him from driving for four months.