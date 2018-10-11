BAY BLACKOUT: Car crash cuts power to 1500 homes

UPDATE (11PM): Just a couple hundred homes in Hervey Bay remain without power, following the Wednesday night outage in Torquay and Urangan.

More than 1500 homes were initially cut from power after car crashed into a power pole.

Ergon Energy estimates repair work to be complete - and all homes reconnected - by about 2.30am on Thursday.

EARLIER: MORE than 1500 homes in Hervey Bay are without power following a vehicle crash.

The outage began at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole in Urangan.

The accident occurred near Cunningham and Alexander Sts in Urangan.

Residents in the suburbs of Urangan and Torquay are affected by the outage.