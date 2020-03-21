Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Outback airport closed following crash landing

by Elise Williams
21st Mar 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people have narrowly avoided serious injuries after the plane they were travelling in crash landed.

The Courier Mail understands five passengers were on-board the light aircraft when its landing wheels failed to deploy, causing it to skid across the runway about 11.20am today in Roma, in outback Queensland.

Noone was hurt in the landing with all passengers able to exit the plane by themselves.

The Roma airport was shut down while emergency services responded to the crash.

Roma is about 430km inland from Brisbane.
 

Originally published as Outback airport closed following crash landing

More Stories

Show More
airport outback plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s council candidates share plans to keep rates low

        premium_icon Rocky’s council candidates share plans to keep rates low

        News Read about how RRC’s candidates for council plan to ease the rate pressure on your hip pocket.

        Making mince meat of virus

        premium_icon Making mince meat of virus

        News A YEPPOON butcher says trade is twice as busy as Christmas time, as people stock up...

        How CQ caterer avoided the wrath of shoppers

        premium_icon How CQ caterer avoided the wrath of shoppers

        News Maggie Baikie has been catering for 20 years, but she’s never experienced anything...

        40 new COVID-19 cases in Qld

        40 new COVID-19 cases in Qld

        News QUEENSLAND today recorded 40 new Coronavirus positives taking the state total to...