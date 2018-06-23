Outback CQ postie has Australia's longest mail route

AN outback postie from Central Queensland reckons he must have one of Australia's longest mail route.

Jamie Black makes the 800km round trip twice a week, visiting 14 remote cattle stations on his marathon mail run.

Based in Winton in Central Queensland with his partner Teonie Stockham and three young girls, Mr Black spends 12 hours on the road along bush tracks and dirt roads delivering the mail visiting cattle stations along the Diamantina River.

Leaving at 3am in the morning, Mr Black's first stop is at Goolma before going onto Jarvisfield, Tranby, Whyrallah, Tulmur, Munduran, Verdun Valley, Brighton Downs, Diamantina Lakes, before finishing at Davenport Downs before turning around and coming home.

In total, Mr Black drives about 2500 km a week delivering the mail and sometimes the groceries.

Along the way, he stops off and says hello to our remote outback farmers, and is always a favourite amongst the station kids.

Mr Black told The Project he wouldn't swap his job for anything.

"They're big days, they're huge days, but you definitely wouldn't get me pushing a pencil,” he said.

Driving through the parched country, Mr Black sees first hand the battle our outback farmers are going through.

"We see it on a weekly basis how much of a struggle it is, it gets them down,” he said.

"You're a breed of your own to live out here.”

Run by third generation farmer Nick Robinson, the 110,000 acre Munduran cattle property is heading into its sixth year of drought, missing out on the heavy rain which flooded parts of the west in March.

"It's nearly two years since we've had more than 50mm,” Mr Robinson said.

"I'm out there stomping around looking at the storm clouds and thinking they're coming this way and then I come back in and look at the radar and they're still not coming any closer.

"It's pretty frustrating.

"Jamie pulls in here twice a week and tells us where all the rain's been, oh there's some grass up there and it's about that high.

"We're down to about an eighth of what cattle we can run here and it won't be long until we're down to zero I reckon.”

But Mr Robinson is optimistic that the tide could turn.

"It might rain next month, it might rain before the end of this month, or it might rain in two week's time - you always live in hope,” he said.

Jumping on-board the mail-run, writer/presenter/producer Anna Daniels profiled Mr Black and the vital role he played for people living in the bush.

Ms Daniels, who grew up in Rockhampton, said she has a great passion for championing rural and regional Australia.

She pitched the idea of heading along with Mr Black on his mail-run, and filming the spectacular scenery along the way.

Writer/presenter/producer Anna Daniels profiled Mr Black and the vital role he played for people in the bush. Anna Daniels

"I knew the landscapes would be breathtaking, and I wasn't disappointed,” Ms Daniels said.

"The people we met along the way were so generous and giving of their time, and Jamie was fantastic to road-trip with.

"He plays such a vital role for people in outback Queensland, and I was thrilled to shine a light on the work he's doing, and also showcase the beauty of the Winton area for a national audience.”

Winton Shire Mayor Gavin Baskett said the role Mr Black played was invaluable.

"It's a bit of social interaction for some of these cattle station owners and he's always good for a yarn with plenty of stories,” Cr Baskett said.

"As well as delivering the mail, he takes out parcels, fruit and veg and even some cream buns for the kids.

"For these people he's their lifeline.

"He does a great job.”

Cr Baskett said the 800km round trip was nearly all dirt road with only 80km of bitumen.

"It's like a desert out there and for some of these farmers they haven't seen decent rain for six years.

"We had some good rain in the shire in March but not over all of it.”

Ms Daniels said she was grateful for the assistance given by Winton Shire Council.

"This story wouldn't have been possible without the amazing support of Winton Council,” she said.

"Nick McGrath from council came along with his drone, and Mayor Gavin Baskett and CEO Alan Rayment came along in a second car to offer support and some extra driving hands as well.

"It was much appreciated."

Ms Daniels will be the guest speaker at tonight's 5th Annual Women's Health Centre Charity Ball at Frenchville Sports Club.

Ball tickets, costing $125, and $5 raffle tickets can be purchased at the centre at 225 Bolsover Street, calling 4922 6585 or via womenshealthrockhampton.com/shop/