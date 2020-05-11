Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright
News

Outback Wrangler Matt Wright's pet croc bit man

11th May 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PET croc of Outback Wrangler Matt Wright bit the man near Mandorah last weekend, it has emerged.

Initially, authorities were told the man, 24, suffered serious injuries to his hand after he was bitten while fishing.

But the NT News can reveal the incident happened at Mr Wright's property on Berry Springs Rd in the area.

It is understood the man was driven to a nearby location where paramedics were called.

It is not known why the initial reports to authorities were incorrect.

Pic Essay
Pic Essay

Last week, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the injured man was unsure of the type of croc that bit him but paramedics believe it was a saltie due to the bite mark patterns.

The man was driven to Berry Springs by his mate and was met by paramedics and rushed to Royal Hospital.

The man is understood to have lost at least one finger.

The NT News has contacted Mr Wright and police for comment.

More Stories

croc attack croc wrangler editors picks madorah matt wright

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Queensland’s largest regional university could be forced to slash a fifth of its staff as the coronavirus depletes its valuable international student numbers.

        MORNING REWIND: Top five stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: Top five stories you may have missed

        News The front page story features a Capricorn Coast resident who is concerned...

        Windows smashed, holes in abandoned bowls club

        premium_icon Windows smashed, holes in abandoned bowls club

        Bowls The venue has been in the hands of the bank since June 2019

        Works well underway for region’s first pump track

        premium_icon Works well underway for region’s first pump track

        Council News The 550-metre long track is one of Queensland largest pump tracks suitable for...