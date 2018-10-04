OUTBREAK: Deadly parvovirus detected at Bundaberg's pound

OUTBREAK: Parvovirus has been detected at the Qunaba Animal Management Facility on Potters Rd.

AN OUTBREAK of highly deadly, highly contagious parvovirus has been detected at the Qunaba Animal Management Facility.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the outbreak was suspected late yesterday afternoon and confirmed on veterinary advice this morning.

"It's thought that a litter of puppies were the carriers and to date four cases of parvovirus have been confirmed," he said.

The spokesman said all dogs had been placed in isolation and the council's sanitising program had been enacted with the appropriate disinfecting of the pound area.

All dogs were checked for obvious injury or illness before being impounded, he said.

"Unfortunately it takes circumstances such as this to underline the importance of people affording their animals the best in veterinary protection," the spokesman said.

"It also underlines that if dogs are registered and microchipped there is every possibility they will not be impounded but reunited promptly with their owners thus avoiding contact with infected animals.

"At present the pound is catering to 27 unclaimed dogs."

The spokesman said the council had received a positive response to a recent media campaign highlighting the high number of unregistered dogs in the region.

"However, many animals currently on council's books remain unregistered. Owners have been given every opportunity to pay any outstanding fees and avoid substantial fines."

Canine parvovirus is a particularly deadly disease among young puppies, with about 80 per cent of cases fatal, according to Wikipedia.

It causes gastrointestinal tract damage, as well as cardiac damage in pups.

It is spread by contact with an infected dog's faeces.

Symptoms include lethargy, severe diarrhoea, fever, vomiting, loss of appetite and dehydration.

In May, the NewsMail reported on a parvo outbreak in Monto, Mundubbera and Eidsvold.

Outbreaks were also reported in Bundaberg in June 2015 and October 2012.