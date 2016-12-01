Outdoor adventure store opens doors in Rocky building

THERE'S been speculation circling for months about the possibility of an Anaconda store opening in Rockhampton and now all rumours have been confirmed.

This weekend the outdoor adventure store opens in the building formerly known as the Webbers Retravision building in Aquatic Place.

The new 1,632 square metre store will be located between QTV House and Birch Carroll and Coyle Cinema. This will be the first Anaconda store for the region.

Stockland Rockhampton said they were excited to welcome Anaconda to Rockhampton.

Stockland Rockhampton centre manager Andrew Provan said Anaconda had a fantastic reputation across Australia for offering the widest range of outdoor products.

"Anaconda has recruited a number of passionate local staff to help customers find everything they need for their outdoor activities whether it's camping, hiking, fishing, four-wheel-driving, cycling, kayaking, snorkelling, diving or rock climbing,” Mr Provan said.

But Anaconda is just one of many store openings for the shopping centre before Christmas with a number of new retailers opening their doors within in the next week.

A new fish and chip retailer Salt and Bettered opened in Stockland Rockhampton in the food court yesterday while Stella Rossa is expected to officially open today.

The anticipated Ally fashion is set to open its doors next week after announcing the retailer's return to Stockland Rockhampton earlier in the year.

Mr Provan said the centre was experiencing high demand from retailers who are eager to open new stores.

"We're continuing to introduce exciting new stores at Stockland Rockhampton and to provide an even better retail experience.”