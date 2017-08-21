25°
Outlaws shine on diamonds to take out women's title

Pam McKay
21st Aug 2017
The victorious Outlaws Blue team after its grand final victory.
The victorious Outlaws Blue team after its grand final victory.

SOFTBALL: Kellie Sharp and Kylie Coombe were at their brilliant best in Outlaws Blue's gritty grand final win at the weekend.

The experience of the former Queensland rep duo came to the fore as Outlaws ground down the Magpies Maniacs to eventually score a 12-7 in an entertaining contest.

There was little between the two sides early, with just one run separating them for the first four innings.

Outlaws Blue player Rheannon Preston in the grand final game against Magpies.
Outlaws Blue player Rheannon Preston in the grand final game against Magpies.

But Outlaws managed to edge ahead with some clever batting to eventually take the win and defend their title.

Outlaws' player Liahni Truscott, who was confined to the sidelines and assumed the role of assistant coach on the day, said it was a great final between two very talented teams.

"It was pretty hard, having to watch rather than play, but the girls did it for me which was great,” she said.

"I think Magpies would have come into the final pretty confident after their big semi-final win but I think our girls, being the reigning champions, didn't want to give up the title easily.

"They fought really hard because they really wanted the win.”

Truscott said it was a high-quality game with very few errors, and Outlaws had to employ some clever strategy to contain Magpies' strong batting line-up.

Hannah Bunt was one of the Magpies Maniacs best.
Hannah Bunt was one of the Magpies Maniacs best.

She said Sharp and Coombe were the team's best, while young catcher Chelsea Fanning also did a great job.

"Kellie Sharp's ability to control a game is exceptional and that was evidenced by the fact she won best and fairest award for the year,” Truscott said.

"She did a great job behind the plate and mentally she's very strong.

"Kylie Coombe started the pitching off which got us in front to begin with. She's just a natural wherever she plays, she doesn't miss anything.”

Truscott said pitcher Hannah Bunt and Anastasia Duncan, who was named the best batter of the season, were stand-outs for Magpies.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

Open women: Outlaws Blue d Magpies Maniacs 12-7

Open men: Frenchville Bushrangers d Bluebirds Blockheads 6-2

