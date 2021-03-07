Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC, an Australian Government funded research centre, revealed its Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook from March to May 2021.
Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC, an Australian Government funded research centre, revealed its Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook from March to May 2021.
Environment

OUTLOOK: Rain needed for upcoming bushfire season

Eilish Massie
7th Mar 2021 2:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More rain is needed in Central Queensland to overcome this year’s bushfire season, according to recent data.

Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC, an Australian Government funded research centre, revealed its Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook from March to May 2021.

The research was produced quarterly for fire authorities to make strategic decisions such as resource planning and prescribed fire management to reduce the negative impacts of bushfires.

The findings revealed the recent La Nina conditions continued to improve fire risk conditions in Queensland.

“With the continued rainfall in the northern parts of the state, an increase in growth in biomass is expected and is likely to lead to lower than normal fire potential,” the report revealed.

But despite recent rain, some parts of Central Queensland still needed rainfall to overcome the impact of this year’s bushfire season.

“Lower than normal rainfall over the coastal areas from Rockhampton to south of Townsville may increase fire potential through March to early April,” the report revealed.

Conditions are expected to return to normal by May.

For the autumn outlook period, fire potential across most of Queensland was expected to return to normal or below normal conditions.

“The exception to this is some areas of the interior, to west and central coastal areas, with above normal fire potential expected.”

Queensland firefighters may have a challenging time with fire mitigation activities due to the positive moisture outlook throughout Queensland.

The report revealed these activities would be dependent upon local weather conditions.

australian seasonal bushfire outlook gladstone bushfire season
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate rallies for skate park, footy facility expansions

        Premium Content Candidate rallies for skate park, footy facility expansions

        Politics “It’s been over 15 years since the skate park was initially constructed and it’s sorely overdue for expansion.”

        ‘I don’t want it’: Armed robber skips out without his loot

        Premium Content ‘I don’t want it’: Armed robber skips out without his loot

        Crime ‘I don’t know what the f--- I’m doing man.’

        25,000 litres of drinking water trucked to Mount Morgan

        Premium Content 25,000 litres of drinking water trucked to Mount Morgan

        Council News Mount Morgan’s No.7 Dam has dropped to 9.9 per cent with only three to six months’...

        Five teens injured after car crashes, catches fire

        Premium Content Five teens injured after car crashes, catches fire

        Breaking All five teenagers were taken to hospital in stable conditions.