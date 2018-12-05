Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Out-of-contract Jarryd Hayne’s dramatic descent

by Matthew Benns
5th Dec 2018 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Just a few years ago the Hayne Plane was taking off in the US National Football League.

But on Tuesday that flight was grounded for out-of-contract NRL star Jarryd Hayne as he reported to Castle Hill Police station as part of his bail conditions.

The 30-year-old was charged last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in the Hunter Region in September.

Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media
Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media

 

Hayne was driven to the police station in a black Audi Q7 by a woman believed to be his girlfriend Amellia Bonnici, mother of his daughter Beliviah Ivy.

He is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on December 10.

More Stories

Show More
jarryd hayne nrl us national football league

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    News The Shire is about to become a city but why, and what will it be called?

    Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    premium_icon Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    Weather The storm cell provided welcome rain and unwelcome carnage.

    'Lack' of back-burning sparks national park bushfire threat

    premium_icon 'Lack' of back-burning sparks national park bushfire threat

    Environment Grazier who grew up in CQ fire hot spot points finger of blame

    • 5th Dec 2018 6:05 AM
    Video shows defendant and the alleged rape victim dancing

    premium_icon Video shows defendant and the alleged rape victim dancing

    Crime The door of the motel room in rape case had automatic locking device

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:38 AM

    Local Partners