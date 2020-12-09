Outrage after another Yeppoon business vandalised

THE broken glass had barely been swept up from the latest Yeppoon crime spree before more damage was reported on Wednesday morning at another of the town’s CBD businesses.

James Street business Scoffins Jewellers took to social media to share an image of the damage to its front window.

“Unfortunately we were broken in to last night. Someone wanted some Christmas gifts without paying,” they said.

“No disruption in our trading hours today.”

The town’s business owners were already on edge after eight businesses were targeted in a similar fashion early Tuesday morning, with front doors allgedly smashed in and goods and cash stolen.

NOT AGAIN: Multiple Yeppoon business were vandalised and broken into early Tuesday morning including Whisk and Lure Living.

The alleged victims included Lure Living, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Whisk, Pie Guru, Bubbles Laundromat, Sol Hair Lounge, Dominos Pizza, and Jacques’ Coastal Meats – which were mainly concentrated around the James St area.

Police apprehended two suspects on Tuesday afternoon but they were yet to be charged.

The latest attack has outraged community members who voiced their discontent on Scoffins Jewellers’ social media page.

“Geezzz.... copycat break ins? When will this insanity stop? Big nasty guard dog inside the shop might be helpful,” suggested one person.

Pie Guru worker Chemene Bailey and Sol Hair Lounge owner Demika Simpson survey the damage to their businesses.

“Yeppoon is getting to be disgraceful for this behaviour. Something has to be done and done now, no more slap on the wrist. They need to make example of this (sic) people it’s affecting our town and it’s disgusting,” said another.

There was a call for “night patrol in Main Street”.

Questioned about the recent crime spree and whether more could be done to crack down to reduce offending, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga empathised with locals.

She has asked for a briefing from the Police Minister’s office and spoken to several of the affected businesses.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland are determined to address the crime plaguing Yeppoon’s businesses.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland said councillors were outraged by the spate of vandalism.

“CCTV cameras are in situ in some parts of the Yeppoon CBD and footage will be provided to the police promptly,” Cr Ireland said.

“Planning to expand the CCTV network along James Street and Yeppoon Foreshore is imminent and will be discussed further as part of the 2021-22 budget, released at the end of June.”

Queensland Police were expected to provide an update on the latest incident this morning.

