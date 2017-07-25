Outrage as protesters vandalise Rocky shop fronts

The aftermath of anti-Adani mine protesters who vandalised a shop in Rockhampton

AFTER the cruel attack on a Rockhampton business, Councillor Neil Fisher took to Facebook to express his disgust in protesters who took their opinions too far.

An anti-Adani mine protester voiced their opinion on the local shop front (pictured) which caused a storm on social media.

"Everyone has got the right to their opinion, but to go to this extent is wrong,” he said.

Mr Fisher expressed his disappointment saying these protesters were tourists who did not care about the local community.

"Worse is that these people have come here as visitors and don't have the respect for our community like locals do,” he said.

"We've seen numerous protests over the years that bring bigger crowds, but they are respectful and still able to be strong in their views.”

Mr Fisher said these vandals could learn a lesson from the peaceful protests in our region.