Outrage over CQ presence of 31 interstate workers

RRC CEO Evan Pardon is defending the state's decision to permit Victorian workers to enter Rockhampton.

A CONCERNED Rockhampton resident demands to know why 31 Victorian workers allegedly crossed state borders to a Rockhampton hotel, despite COVID-19 restrictions, to undertake “specialist” works.

The man’s brother visited Sun Palms Hotel Motel last week where he said a staff member showed security footage of a 4am visit by “about eight coppers” after which police reportedly fined 31 Victorians for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

The workers – some whom reportedly travelled from known COVID-19 hot spots – have been tasked with works on council roads including the Gavial Creek Bridge reconstruction.

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon has defended the state’s decision to bring specialised Victorian workers into the region.

“They must have flown in the previous evening and, presumably, took taxis from the airport and went out to eat around town,” said the man, who didn’t wish to be named.

“If the police didn’t arrive until 4am, and nobody knew they were coming, there probably wasn’t any testing that took place straight off the plane.”

A hotel staff member confirmed the workers stayed at that hotel and another over the road on a regular basis.

“I think they’re classified as essential workers so I don’t know why they had to tested this time around. I think it was that their paperwork wasn’t in order,” the worker said.

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon defended the council’s decision to support the workers, saying proper health provisions had been undertaken.

“Our slurry seal program started in April and these workers were able to move in and out of the state as they had a Queensland Entry Pass from the State Government,” he said. He further revealed specialised equipment had been shipped interstate as Queensland had yet to invest in it.

The historic Gavial Creek bridge is believed to be one of many projects the interstate workers are undertaking.

“The program is worth about $1 million a year and it’s not cost effective to have that machine ourselves, so we put it out to tender every two years,” he said.

“The successful contractor will usually do a number of councils in Queensland.”

Despite public concern, Mr Pardon assured workers had faced Queensland’s tough screening measures after their return earlier this month.

“They flew directly into Rockhampton on a charter and were quarantined here in line with Queensland Health provisions which take into account what we’re seeing in Victoria.”

All COVID-19 tests returned a negative result, he said, adding crews were now finalising the program which is set to wrap in coming days.