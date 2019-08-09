Menu
WATCH: Union boss slams sentence for teen who ran down officer
News

OUTRAGE: Police Union slams sentence in Peter McAulay case

Ross Irby
by
9th Aug 2019 4:13 PM
QUEENSLAND Police Union boss Ian Leavers has slammed the sentence handed to a teen who ran down police officer Peter McAulay as being too lenient.

"It simply doesn't cut it," Mr Leavers told a media throng on the steps of Ipswich Courthouse, saying the badly injured officer had been dealt a life sentence for his injuries.

Standing beside Const McAulay, Mr Leavers said a three-year detention, with the 17-year-old to be released by Easter, shows what value the judiciary places on the life of serving police officers.

"It's not acceptable. It shows the courts are well and truly out of touch, and accepting this criminal behaviour of juveniles who are putting the lives of everyone at risk," Mr Leavers said.

He said Const McAulay would have to live with his injuries for the rest of his life and never fully recover, with many opportunities taken away from him.

"The Youth Justice system is broken. Now a green light that you can almost murder a police officer and get 18 months," he said.

"It's just not fair. Peter's life has changed forever."

"It is unacceptable. I cannot fathom what occurred today."

Mr Leavers said that when it came to young offenders before the courts "it's all about them".

"Them being victims and not about their actions," he said.

Const McAulay said that from his perspective as a victim the sentence of 18 months was disappointing.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington also criticised the sentence.

"I'm desperately sorry for Constable McAulay and his family,' Ms Frecklington said.

"He was almost killed protecting the people of Queensland and his life will never be the same again.

"This sentence does not deliver justice for Peter McAulay and it is no deterrent either."

