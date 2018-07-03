'Outstanding nominations' for Rocky's feature race days

ROCKHAMPTON Jockey Club could schedule as many as 17 races over the feature days of the Winter Racing Carnival at Callaghan Park on Friday and Saturday.

In what RJC CEO Tony Fenlon described as "outstanding nominations”, a total of 266 horses was entered - 148 for Friday's Newmarket card and a whopping 118 for Rockhampton Cup Day on Saturday.

Eight races were originally programmed for both days but Fenlon said there was a very real chance that could extend to nine races on Friday.

"We have received 29 noms for the Two and Three Years Old Maiden (1100m) and providing nearly all the horses accept to run Racing Queensland have indicated to me they will seriously consider splitting the race,” he said.

"I want to get the message out to trainers who nominated the 29 horses to support that goal and accept to run in the race and if that is the case I am pretty confident the race will be split to give us a huge nine-race card for Rocky Cup Day.”

The Centenary Rockhampton Cup (1600m) carrying $100,000 prizemoney received 20 entries headed by the Ben Currie Toowoomba pair of Cantbuybetter (BM 95) and Honey Toast (BM 92).

Last year's winner Colour Page has also been entered along with Sunshine Coast trainer Darryl Hansen's Balboa Rocks, an impressive winner of his last two starts at Callaghan Park in the lead-up to the Cup.

Premier Queensland trainer Tony Gollan is making a big assault on the two feature days in this city with El Campeador entered for the Cup and widespread entries over the full cards on both days.

Leading Darling Downs trainer Currie could have as many as 10 starters over the two days of the carnival.

As is usually the case, Friday's $100k Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m) attracted keen interest from southern trainers, with 26 sprinters penned-in when noms closed at 11am yesterday.

The highest Bench Mark (BM) rated sprinter is the Gollan-trained Charlie Boy (98) ahead of Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds' Siegfried (96).

An interesting entry is that of Brisbane trainer Desleigh Forster with Too Good To Refuse.

Highlighting the overwhelming dominance of visiting sprinters in the Newmarket is the fact that 22 of the 26 listed are in that category, leaving only four CQ horses entered.

These are the Tom Button pair of Deconstructed and Heartbreak Harry alongside John Wigginton's French Hussler and Clint Garland's Gypsy Secret.

Trainer Tom Button with Deconstructed. Chris Ison ROK161117craces1

Scanning the 266 entries over Friday and Saturday, it seems that locally trained horses truly have their work cut out to share in the major spoils on offer.

Record prizemoney of over $500,000 is being distributed over the two days of gala racing and naturally this will be expanded should the extra 2&3YO Maiden race come about providing trainers maximise acceptance declarations.

It is only fitting that this city and Central Queensland in unison should celebrate the 100th running of the Rockhampton Cup with such buoyant entries.

Naturally, Tony Fenlon and the RJC committee are jubilant over the entries which in some ways rival the quality of a metropolitan Saturday race card.

"It appears Rockhampton is going to showcase to the rest of Australia and overseas as well, some great quality racing over Friday and Saturday,” Fenlon said.

"What better way to celebrate Rockhampton's 150th year of horse racing and that is a proud tradition to uphold. I invite all sporting followers as well as the racing fraternity to turn out at Callaghan Park over the two days and be part of an historic chapter of racing in this city.”

Indeed, as Rockhampton racing has ascended spectacularly since Rolad on June 17, 1918, won the inaugural Rockhampton Cup which offered 500 pounds in prize money.