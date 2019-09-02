'Outstanding' reviews for Rockhampton Heritage Village

LIGHTS ON: Government officials and volunteers celebrate turning on the lights at the Heritage Village on Monday.

THE HARD work of the volunteers at the Rockhampton Heritage Village is paying off as the attraction has hit No.2 in the top things to do in Rockhampton.

Seconded by Capricorn Caves, Rockhampton Heritage Village has a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor.

Recent reviews were listed in the Rockhampton Regional Council community services committee meeting agenda.

Well worth the visit.

The amount of work gone into this heritage village is exceptional. It provides a good example of early life in Rockhampton and surrounds. (Tourist from Melbourne).

Enjoyable

First we'd like to thank Robert for being an excellent guide and for giving us a lift around the park in the vintage car. His knowledge was excellent and super interesting. We thoroughly enjoyed our few days at the heritage park and enjoyed speaking to the volunteers that were passionate about their work. The staff that were renovating cars gave us the run down on how the old cars worked which was also excellent. Definitely worth a visit and very reasonably priced. (Tourist from the UK)

Outstanding

Wow! This lovely Heritage Village was so much bigger & better than I expected. All the displays were so very well done and the whole village so well maintained by the 150 or so volunteers - an absolute credit to them. Old cars, motor bikes, tractors, buggies, fire engines and even some Military displays. The Country Hospital was an eye opener with so much equipment including an Iron Lung & Operating Theatre with mannequins dressed as doctors & nurses. I walked in and had the feeling that someone was going to pop out from somewhere and ask me if I was visiting a patient. The cottages looked like someone had just stepped outside - pot plants on the verandahs, children's rooms with toys, teddies & dolls, kitchens set ready for a meal. The grounds are very well maintained. Unfortunately I only had a couple of hours there when I could really have spent double that time easily so may pay to go back as it's so well worth it.

The venue recently received $150,000 worth of state government funding for four lighting poles with floodlights on the main oval. Another $300,000 has been committed for a more extensive lighting system.

The new lights mean the village will be able to host events after dark.

A new tarp has also been added to the Timber Cutters Camp to provide a more realistic experience for children as they are shown how to boil the billy and how people lived in logging and railway camps. Swinging the billy is a popular activity with school groups.

The new replacement miniature rail line is awaiting installation.

The next Heritage Village markets are being held on September 8, from 8am with gold coin entry.

HERITAGE VILLAGE JULY NUMBERS