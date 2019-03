Rockhampton Sports Club manager Jack Hughes (left) with Club cofounder Gavin Shuker speaking at the first annual dinner for the Rocky Sports Club where a new Central Queensland stadium was announced.

Rockhampton Sports Club manager Jack Hughes (left) with Club cofounder Gavin Shuker speaking at the first annual dinner for the Rocky Sports Club where a new Central Queensland stadium was announced. Russell Prothero

WITH no experience at running a licenced venue, the management team at the Rocky Sports Club have dropped jaws at announcing how successful the club has been in it's first year.

Cofounder Gavin Shuker told members at the first annual dinner for the Rocky Sports Club on Saturday night that the club had 46 organisations and 17,423 members.

Manager Jack Hughes said due to the success of the first Beer and Barbecue Festival, the club will be hosting another one on May 25.

The club will also be offering members the chance to win $1m on the club's anniversary, April 27.

Mr Hughes said they were warned in January to expect a drop in revenue in February with children going back to school, rates notices sent out and other factors.

"But we just experienced our biggest month to date,” he said.

Mr Shuker said when the first walked into the club after handover, it looked like a bomb had hit it.

Mr Hughes said they found food in the fridge that had passed it's used by date eight months prior.

"Jump ahead to the end of April, 2018 and Rocky Sports Club was ready for it's first customers,” he said.

"Two weeks later, the city welcomed Beef Australia 2018 and 103,000 visitors were brought to this precinct.

Mr Hughes said RSC did a cocktail party for 1236 guests, dinner for 450 and an auction attended by 500 people.

"It doesn't seem to have slowed down too much since then,” he said.

"We have enjoyed immense growth in all areas of the operation.

Mr Hughes said they have a relatively young team of about 45 staff.

Mr Hughes said they wouldn't be where they are without Gavin and Tanya Shuker, who won the tender for the vacant CQ Leagues Club last September and wanted to give local sporting clubs in the community a somewhere to call home.

He said the Shukers work hard and don't take no for an answer.

"He gives 110% to everything he tackles,” Mr Hughes said.