Over 100 CQUni employees cut from Rockhampton region

Since Queensland’s largest regional tertiary institution CQUniversity announced campus closures and huge job cuts last month, more than 100 positions in the Rockhampton region have been axed and 20 more staff continue to fight for their positions.

Vice- Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said 94 voluntary separations were accepted by staff and a further 27 staff had been served with forced ­redundancies, resulting in a total of 121 positions lost in the region.

In addition to these numbers, NTEU CQU Branch president Bruce Young revealed another 20 staff continued to fight for their positions.

“I would like to state that it is clear we are losing good people as part of this process,” he said.

“The NTEU has been engaging with the management of CQU to try and lessen the blow to our staff, and therefore the communities that they live in.”

Professor Klomp told staff last month the university would be moving ahead with 99 forced separations across the country, on top of the 197 voluntary applications already received.

In the email to all staff he said the cuts were necessary “to help the university achieve required long-term cost savings,” and were being implemented alongside a 20 per cent pay cut for executive staff and pay freezes for other senior managers.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she was heartbroken over the jobs losses.

“Nobody welcomes this, especially during an economy-crushing pandemic such as the one we are experiencing now,” she said.

“I understand CQUniversity has been seeking financial assistance through the state and federal governments.

“I want to make it absolutely clear the door is not shut on CQUniversity.

“We will continue to work with them constructively to determine ways to assist them during the coronavirus pandemic.”