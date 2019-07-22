Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUPPA GOOD CHEER: Bev Oustin, Janice Hoare, Thelma Pritchard and Betty Rutherford enjoying themselves at a successful morning tea at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.
CUPPA GOOD CHEER: Bev Oustin, Janice Hoare, Thelma Pritchard and Betty Rutherford enjoying themselves at a successful morning tea at the Rockhampton Leagues Club. Cherie Weatherall
News

Over 100 locals hear songs made famous by legends

by Cherie Weatherall
22nd Jul 2019 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEV Oustin, Janice Hoare, Thelma Pritchard and Betty Rutherford enjoyed themselves recently at a successful morning tea held by Rockhampton and District Benefit Association Inc. at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

One hundred and thirty attended where they enjoyed a tasty morning tea provided by the staff.

Grant Whitfield thrilled everyone with his wonderful singing of many popular items made famous by Neil Diamond, John Denver and other recognised singers.

August's morning tea is in aid of Bethesda Home for the aged and shall be held at the Heritage Village Shearing Shed on Tuesday, August 13 commencing at 9.30am.

Cost is $14 for adults and $10 for children.

Phone Melody on 4928 2659 to make your bookings by Thursday, August 8 if possible.

Everyone is welcome and guaranteed a happy morning which supports a community organisation.

Thank you everyone sincerely for your support.

music rockhampton and district benefit association tmbcommunity whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Desperate owner offers large reward to catch thief

    premium_icon Desperate owner offers large reward to catch thief

    Breaking Reports suggest the truck is found, but the hunt for thief continues

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    News More than 1,000 nominations were received

    • 22nd Jul 2019 4:11 PM
    Four-wheel-drive smashes fence after hitting parked cars

    premium_icon Four-wheel-drive smashes fence after hitting parked cars

    News The collision forced the closure of two Rockhampton streets.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:58 PM
    'We didn't have our best game but we stayed composed'

    premium_icon 'We didn't have our best game but we stayed composed'

    Hockey Souths beat team they're on track to meet in the CQ League semis

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:23 PM