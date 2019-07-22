Over 100 locals hear songs made famous by legends

CUPPA GOOD CHEER: Bev Oustin, Janice Hoare, Thelma Pritchard and Betty Rutherford enjoying themselves at a successful morning tea at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

CUPPA GOOD CHEER: Bev Oustin, Janice Hoare, Thelma Pritchard and Betty Rutherford enjoying themselves at a successful morning tea at the Rockhampton Leagues Club. Cherie Weatherall

BEV Oustin, Janice Hoare, Thelma Pritchard and Betty Rutherford enjoyed themselves recently at a successful morning tea held by Rockhampton and District Benefit Association Inc. at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

One hundred and thirty attended where they enjoyed a tasty morning tea provided by the staff.

Grant Whitfield thrilled everyone with his wonderful singing of many popular items made famous by Neil Diamond, John Denver and other recognised singers.

August's morning tea is in aid of Bethesda Home for the aged and shall be held at the Heritage Village Shearing Shed on Tuesday, August 13 commencing at 9.30am.

Cost is $14 for adults and $10 for children.

Phone Melody on 4928 2659 to make your bookings by Thursday, August 8 if possible.

Everyone is welcome and guaranteed a happy morning which supports a community organisation.

Thank you everyone sincerely for your support.