Over 100 Rocky locals join MS swimathon

Rachel Kerr, Katelin Balderson and Hayden Busk at the MS Swimathon Rockhampton CQ University Community Sports Centre. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

OVER 100 Rockhampton locals will today swim for 12 hours to raise funds for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS is the most common chronic neurological condition affecting more than 23,000 Australian adults, with over 220 people living with the condition in Central Queensland.

The funds raised will go towards information workshops on how to manage diagnosis, home visits from a regional service coordinator, emergency respite or long-term residential accommodation.

The swimathon runs until 6pm at the CQUniversity Community Sports Centre in Rockhampton.

