Over $1000 donated to upcoming rural sporting event

WITH 1100 nomination forms submitted for this year's Ridgelands Campdraft, it's sure to be a battle of the toughest.

Last week, Dowdens Pumping and Water Treatment donated $1500 to Rockhampton's local campdraft to see the event prosper yet again.

An effort to branch out into the agricultural field, Dowdens' Rockhampton branch manager David Miller said it was an easy decision for owner Steve Dowden to provide a major sponsorship for the anticipated event.

A family, community-minded business, Dowdens found it fitting to support the sport of campdrafting in Central Queensland.

GROWING POPULARITY: Les Hopkins, Rick Hopkins, David Miller from Dowdens and Kellie Kime. INSET: Rick Hopkins campdrafting. Sean Fox

"The biggest thing I've noticed is the event is family focused, and we're people focused,” Mr Miller

said.

And it appears publicity for the campdraft has proven successful on social media.

Recently, the hype heightened after the event program received about 7000 views on Facebook.

But it comes as no surprise as campdrafting has become the fastest growing horse sport in Australia.

And Ridgelands is one of two locations which host them in Central Queensland in the first half of the year due to drought conditions.

Carmel Coombs, Peter, Ronnie and Nigel Bahnisch are signed on to participate while cattle donors the Bahnisch family have donated 1500 head of cattle.

The committee appreciates their sponsors to support this event which helps people from the bush.

Major sponsors include Redskin Droughtmasters, Delrosa Hay and Machinery, Autobreed Red Brahmans, Parker Helicopters, the Hopkins family, Milne Bros Equipment, Gracemere Bakery, GCED Mechanical and Hydraulics and Moore Stephens Accountants.

Entry is free.

The Ridgelands Campdraft will be held from April 19 to 21 at the Ridgelands Showgrounds.

For more information, contact Kellie Kime on 0421 109 981.