Over 100mm falls over Australia Day weekend

CENTRAL West Queensland has enjoyed another couple of days of wet weather, after the long-awaited downpour late last week.

Ray Helen Aspinall shared this photo after rain fell at their Blackall property on Sunday night.

Revellers flocked to the Facebook page Who Got The Rain? to share their elation, with some areas around Longreach receiving over 100mm over the weekend.

Michele Roberts: Had 187mm from 2am last night and 50mm two days ago. Fermoy Station 150km west of Longreach.

Karen Crilley: 83mm Friday and 50mm last night, Marita Downs, half way between Longreach and Winton.

Jenny Gordon: 9am 21mm El Kantara SW Longreach. Slow and steady, good for the soil. Falls in this area are up and down anything from 20mm to nearly 200mm. Anyway Jen’s happy, no fencing.

Alexis Maker: 98mm in Aramac Qld.

Cameron Steadman shared this photo after 126mm fell at The Ranch, west of Longreach.

W innie Batt: 49mm for the week at Hillview, Muttaburra Q 4732.

Sue Wyton: Thomson River, Muttaburra, rising slowly. 10am Monday. Still raining steadily at the moment.

Susan Appleton: 84.5mm “Native Bee” 17km west of Clermont. Finally we got under some decent rain.

Colin Hoy: 14mm last night total for January. From Jan 16-27 is 225mm. Feeling very blessed with so many still waiting. Hope it fills in the gaps soon. Green Valley, Bogantungan Qld. 100km west of Emerald.

Eugenie Cluff shared this photo after 50mm fell at Gideon Park on the weekend.

Ray Helen Aspinall: Lovely green shoots another 2mm overnight at Thalia, Blackall.

Bill Parker: Just measured the rain again at 42 Quail Street, Longreach, another 9mm. That takes us up to the magic 100mm for the month! I think 2020 is going to be a great year.

Sally Newton: 110mm in the last 24 hours, Maranda Station, NNE Barcaldine 4725. Very isolated fall, hope our neighbours receive some good falls today.

Rodney Johns: Cotswold Dairy Blackall 14mm overnight. Crazy weather.

Rodney Johns shared this photo after 14mm fell at Cotswold Dairy, Blackall on Sunday night.

Eugenie Cluff: 50mm at Gideon Park, 19km east of Winton. 76mm for the week. The house dam (is) nice and full.