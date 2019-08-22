Over $10k raised for flying doctors by Rocky's legal eagles

ROCKHAMPTON'S legal fraternity and associated business people gathered last month to raise more than $10,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

On July 27, $10,140 was raised for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) at the DC Motors Mercedes Benz CQLA 20th Biennial Charity Law Ball.

A big thank-you to all the sponsors and the Rockhampton Community for your generous donations.

Our local District Court Judge, who is also the director of the RFDS (Queensland Section), Judge Michael Burnett received the cheque on behalf of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, presented by Grant Mathers, sales manager of DC Motors Mercedes Benz Rockhampton, treasurer of the Central Queensland Law Association Pierre Lammersdorf and president of the Central Queensland Law Association, Samantha Legrady.

The RFDS employs more than 400 people in Queensland with positions ranging from pilots, doctors, nurses, engineers, allied health professionals, and a variety of administration and support services roles including finance, marketing and human resources.

With its Queensland head office at the Brisbane Airport, the RFDS operates 20 aircraft from nine operational bases in Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Charleville, Mount Isa, Longreach and Roma.

The RFDS's emergency retrieval service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, delivering the finest care to more than 290,000 Australians each year. That's one person every two minutes.

This iconic service has expanded to provide regular transfers of patients for life-saving surgery such as organ transplants and heart surgery, delivering critical support to those who need it most.

The RFDS also delivers a broad range of essential health care services to rural and remote communities, including general practice, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, child and family health, social and emotional well-being, women's health and health promotion.

RFDS (Queensland Section) fundraising manager Katherine Ash said the funds raised would support the RFDS Rockhampton Base.

"Without the incredible support we receive from generous supporters and charity events such as this, we simply would not be able to be in the air and in the communities that need us most,” Ms Ash said.

"This money will be used to purchase vital medical equipment which will be used by our Rockhampton aeromedical crews, while transporting sick and injured patients to medical care across the state.”