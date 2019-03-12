Over $12 million worth of projects to proceed

SUCCESSFUL projects under round three of the Building Better Regions Program have been revealed.

Regional Development Australia Fitzroy and Central West (RDAFCW) announced over the weekend the Fitzroy and Central West region was successful in obtaining funds for nine projects which totalled $12,037,065.

This injection will see projects totalling over $35 million proceed in the near future, and also means new long-term job opportunities will arise.

There was a mix of projects within the tourism, beef, aged care, the arts, indigenous leadership and economic attraction areas which is one step towards ensuring our economies are both efficient and diverse.

Congratulations to the successful applicants.

Here are the details of the successful projects.

The New Rockhampton Art Gallery - The Project will deliver a cutting-edge Art Gallery within Rockhampton's new Cultural Precinct that will activate Rockhampton's CBD, enrich tourism, and boost economic activity in the region.

This new capital infrastructure project will make it possible to host international touring exhibitions, offer spaces for education and community engagement, as well as house its current nationally significant collection.

Approved Funding $10M. Total Project Cost $31.5M.

Nogoa River Recreational Track - The Nogoa River Recreational Track is strategically located alongside the Nogoa River in Emerald. The track commences from the popular Botanic Gardens, and follows the river upstream almost two kilometres, finishing at the top weir.

The Nogoa River, Botanic Gardens and outdoor activities are significant to the region, driving economic growth, enabling tourism and improving liveability.

Approved Funding $259,600. Total Project Cost $519,200.

Upgrades to Talbot Estate - The project will refurbish bathroom facilities in 36 aged pensioner units to meet Workplace Health and Safety standards, reducing the risk of falls and provide a safer and more ergonomic facilities.

Approved Funding $200,000. Total Project Costs $432,000.

Emerald Saleyards Expansion and Upgrade - The project will increase throughput, revenue, jobs, beast condition, safety and reduce congestion impacts on surrounding businesses.

A new roof and lighting of the scale house and catwalk balustrading increases workplace health and safety, public safety, beast condition and animal welfare, also creating a new experiential tourism attraction for the region.

Approved Funding $1,010,965. Total Project Costs $2,021,930.

Lake Callide Retreat Amenities, Laundry and Camp Kitchen - The project will build an amenities block and camp kitchen within the park grounds of Lake Callide Retreat.

The project will enable Lake Callide Retreat to entice more visitors to the region and deliver a higher satisfaction rate.

This will in turn create economic benefit for Biloela and provide a more convenient spot for tourists to base themselves while visiting attractions throughout the region.

Approved Funding $100,000. Total Project Costs $200,000.

Upgrade of the Thangool Storm-water System - The project will upgrade the serviceability, structural integrity and capacity of the storm-water network and prevent properties being inundated during rain events. Approved Funding $349,000. Total Project Costs $698,000.

Invest Capricorn Coast Region Business and Investment and Attraction Plan - The project will deliver a strategic plan that will inform the Livingstone Shire Council regarding economic development and investment attraction for businesses in the region. Approved Funding $20,000. Total Project Costs $ 20,000.

Top Up Western Central Queensland - creating creative communities - The project will deliver a series of workshops in Central Western Queensland and a four day creative bootcamp culminating in a free community performance in Longreach.

Approved Funding $50,000. Total Project Costs $149,000.

CQ Regional Indigenous Leadership and Innovation Development - The project will deliver Stage one of developing CQ Regional Indigenous Leadership and Innovation for a consortium of Indigenous member groups from the Fitzroy and Central West region of Queensland Stage one will include professional mentoring and governance training for leaders, facilitated workshops and research towards a Strategic Plan for Indigenous Economic Participation & Innovation in the Central Queensland region.

Approved Funding $47,500. Total Project Costs $95,000.