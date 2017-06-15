Over 12,000 calls made in Landry's levee survey

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee.

ROCKHAMPTON MP Bill Byrne has used the floor of parliament to call on the Federal Government to support the South Rockhampton Flood levee, citing a third-party poll as evidence most want it.

But Capricornia MP Michelle Landry hit back at criticism of her office's community survey, which made over 12,000 calls, saying the issue should be taken to the state election if Mr Byrne did not believe the process was objective.

In Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Byrne spoke about the devastation flooding had on Rockhampton.

"Every time the river rises the city is completely dislocated,” he said.

He said the Federal Government and Ms Landry had not shown adequate support for the project.

"Michelle Landry is now in the posi- tion of trying to establish her own poll, which she is running out of her own office, where she seeks 70% endorsement from the local constituency, from a subjective poll, to try to avoid the matter,” he said.

"It is a complete nonsense. She has never supported it, does everything she can to subvert it and is now confecting and constructing a circumstance to deny Rockhampton residents what they rightfully deserve.”

Mr Byrne said a ReachTEL poll, "within the margin of error for a reputable purpose”, had asked residents "Do you support the Depot Hill levee bank?”.

Despite this question not taking into account the wider area that would be protected, results showed 47.2% in support, 34% against and the rest undecided.

In a statement responding to Mr Byrne's comments, Ms Landry said if he believed "it has the support of the people and that I'm making up their concerns, then take it to a plebiscite”.

"First Bill Byrne told the community, on April 6, that more consultation and investigation was needed,” she said.

"He also said that there was only about 30% support and that he would support it if it was what the community wanted.

"The following day the premier announced the funding, which the Member for Rockhampton is now supporting.

"He seems to have reneged on his commitment to his constituents.

"The survey he used yesterday in Parliament was conducted by CQU in 2014 on behalf of (the) council, with the questions provided by (the) council and surveying only 423 people. He is changing the figures daily.”

Ms Landry said by comparison, over 12,000 calls had been made as part of her survey.

Earlier this week, Mr Byrne told The Morning Bulletin the April 6 comments were made as he worked behind the scenes to secure funding.

He said he made a habit of never going hard on a project until he knew it could succeed and things had changed since April.

"I refuse to build an expectation in the community that is ultimately dashed,” he said.

"I only make very strong supportive statements in unequivocal terms when I know I can deliver it.

"That was a point in time before I had an absolute commitment to deliver.

"That commitment materialised on the premier's visit.”