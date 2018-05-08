Doctor gives details on cattle injury numbers in CQ

OVER 140 people have been admitted to Rockhampton Hospital with cattle-related trauma in the past five years.

Yesterday, Dr Jeremy Fernando spoke at a seminar on Cattle Related Injuries in Central Queensland at Beef Australia.

"It's really important to share this information," he said.

"It talks about a unique injury complex that happens in this region, it's not something happens in metropolitan Brisbane for example, and again it is unique because how invested we are in cattle in this region and therefore it's important to know about," he said.

Dr Fernando is an Anaesthetist and Intensive Care Specialist who has been living and working in Rockhampton for five years and isn't concerned the cattle-related injury number, 142, is too high.

"It's not a massive issue, there was roughly around 30 to 40 per year presenting to the Rockhampton Hospital," he said.

Hosted through the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School and CQ Health, the seminar focused on trauma related to working with cattle or cattle related activities (bull riding), how they can potentially result in serious injury and subsequently produce a burden to both individuals and the local healthcare system.

"It is important to be safe however some of these injuries were completely unpredictable, sometimes it is really a case of wrong place, wrong time," he said.

"Other times there are things that can be done to prevent injury.

"This is the first study and I think it will lead on well to the next study that will look at protective measures that can be put in place to try and help our people who look after cattle in our region."

Dr Fernando spoke about the CQ cattle-related injury incidents, the types of injuries and injury severity.

"There was only a handful of patients that got severely injured, a lot of the injuries were minor, mainly involving arms and the legs," he said.

"All of these injuries were able to be managed in Rockhampton, they didn't have to be transferred to Brisbane, so it's local injuries managed by local people."