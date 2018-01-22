Revealed: More than $200k returned by traders to CQ shoppers

PERSONAL and household goods are the most common complaint reported to the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) in the Rockhampton region.

The OFT has returned more than $6.7 million to consumers in 2017 with 15,756 complaints finalised across Queensland.

More than 2700 complaints were recorded across the state in personal and household goods such as furniture, whitegoods and clothing.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath commended OFT on their work in helping Queenslanders get a fair deal.

"I'd encourage all Queenslanders to know their rights," Mrs D'Ath said.

"If you're buying online, make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully, including delivery timeframes and costs.

"If you choose an incorrect item the trader is not obliged to provide you with a refund or replacement, however, many will offer this option as they want to keep their customers happy.

Mrs D'Ath said Queenslanders should also remember that if a product is faulty, they are entitled to a remedy such as a repair, exchange, or refund and if a product purchased online is faulty, the trader is responsible for shipping or postage costs, not the consumer.

"While most of the time traders are willing to do the right thing, if a consumer runs into a problem and the trader is unwilling to assist, the OFT is here to help," she said.

"In 2016, 85 per cent of the consumer complaints conciliated by the OFT were satisfactorily resolved, with $5.4 million worth of repairs, replacements and remedies obtained."

More information on consumer rights, including how to lodge a complaint is available at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

ROCKHAMPTON REGION:

Complaints recorded: 783

Redress obtained: $236, 110

Top five industry complaints:

1. Personal and household goods - 160

2. Car services, repairs etc - 69

3. Motor vehicle sales - 59

4. Personal and household services - 55

5. Real estate agents - 50