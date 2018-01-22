Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Revealed: More than $200k returned by traders to CQ shoppers

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Renee Albrecht
vanessa jarrett
by

PERSONAL and household goods are the most common complaint reported to the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) in the Rockhampton region.

The OFT has returned more than $6.7 million to consumers in 2017 with 15,756 complaints finalised across Queensland.

More than 2700 complaints were recorded across the state in personal and household goods such as furniture, whitegoods and clothing.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath commended OFT on their work in helping Queenslanders get a fair deal.

"I'd encourage all Queenslanders to know their rights," Mrs D'Ath said.

"If you're buying online, make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully, including delivery timeframes and costs.

"If you choose an incorrect item the trader is not obliged to provide you with a refund or replacement, however, many will offer this option as they want to keep their customers happy.

Mrs D'Ath said Queenslanders should also remember that if a product is faulty, they are entitled to a remedy such as a repair, exchange, or refund and if a product purchased online is faulty, the trader is responsible for shipping or postage costs, not the consumer.

"While most of the time traders are willing to do the right thing, if a consumer runs into a problem and the trader is unwilling to assist, the OFT is here to help," she said.

"In 2016, 85 per cent of the consumer complaints conciliated by the OFT were satisfactorily resolved, with $5.4 million worth of repairs, replacements and remedies obtained."

More information on consumer rights, including how to lodge a complaint is available at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

ROCKHAMPTON REGION:

Complaints recorded: 783

Redress obtained: $236, 110

Top five industry complaints:

1. Personal and household goods - 160

2. Car services, repairs etc - 69

3. Motor vehicle sales - 59

4. Personal and household services - 55

5. Real estate agents - 50

Topics:  attorney-general yvette d'ath consumer affairs office of fair trading rockhampton business

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Young Capras player busted drink driving

Young Capras player busted drink driving

Magistrate impressed with letters of support and young man's honesty

'Mum's so strong': Son's update on critical Yeppoon artist

Artist, Robyn Campbell, screen printing.

BART Turner says his mum is on the road to recovery

Authorities alerted after kitten attack horror in Gracemere

A white ragdoll kitten, similar to the cat pictured here, was reportedly put down after suffering a broken back and legs in the attack.

Young ragdoll reportedly thrown into security screen door

Landry demands QLD cabinet decide on Rookwood Weir today

ROOKWOOD SITE: The Rookwood Weir could be emerging at this location in the not too distant future.

Could today be the day when a Rookwood decision is finally made?

Local Partners