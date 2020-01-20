Menu
Homes across Rockhampton have lost power. Credit: iStock.
Over 300 homes lose power in across Rocky

Steph Allen
20th Jan 2020 1:27 PM
SUBURBS across South Rockhampton have been struck by an unplanned power outage this afternoon, with 361 Ergon customers affected.

The Range, Rockhampton and Allenstown have seen outages.

IN The Range, Sedborough St, Wentworth Tce, Caroline St, Agnes St, Canning St, Quarry St, Beaconsfield Tce, Bellevue Tce, Athelstane St, Athelstane Tce, Little Glencoe St, Corberry St, William St, Davis St, Denham St, and Quarry Lane have lost power.

In Rockhampton, Little Athelstane St, Canning St, Denham St, Glencoe St, Talford St, and Denham Extd St have lost power.

In Allenstown, Denham St, Connolly St, Davis St, Canning St, Weinholt St, Fitzroy St, and William St have lost power.

Crews are currently working to restore power to affected homes.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

