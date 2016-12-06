Over 370 students to celebrate at one of CQUni's biggest graduations

Doug Swain, Bachelor of Podiatry Practice (Honours) and Katelyn Muller, Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences, graduating from CQUniversity on Tuesday.

IT will be one of the biggest graduation ceremonies CQUniversity has seen in Rockhampton since the university opened its doors almost 50 years ago.

More than 370 students will graduate today at a ceremony at the university's North Rockhampton campus.

Not only will the 373 students graduate, but the university will also see one of its largest ever cohorts of PhDs - 10.

It will also be the day the university sees the first Adam Scott Foundation scholarship recipient graduate.

Former Biloela resident Katelyn Muller today graduates with a Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science.

But Katelyn's education experience won't stop at the Bachelor degree. She has applied to do a Master of Clinical Exercise Physiology with Charles Sturt University and plans to undertake a Graduate Diploma in Learning and Teaching with CQU.

The scholarship allowed her to complete the bachelor degree without having to worry about money. It covered her living expenses (living on campus) along with textbooks and other materials she needed.

As a result, she was able to get a grade point average (GPA) of 6.04 and through her placement for her degree, she has already secured part-time employment.

Katelyn was required to complete 160 hours of exercise delivery and 40 hours of clinical placement, which she undertook at Movement Improvement.

"I managed to score my job with Movement Improvement out of that,” she said.

The graduation ceremony starts at 2pm and tickets have already been allocated.