Over $37k up for grabs at greyhounds' Rocky Cup Final

GREYHOUND RACING: Tonight punters from across the region will be gathering at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park for the Rocky Cup Final.

The Rocky Cup Final will be a huge draw card for those in the greyhound industry, not just for the annual celebration itself, but for the whopping prize money up for grabs.

One lucky winner will be walking away with $37,500.

"It's incredible,” Callaghan Park race day, functions and events coordinator, Kelly Suli said.

"It will be a huge night. They do have a lot of Brisbane trainers that have made the finals but there are still some local trainers with high chances.”

There will be 10 locals races held on the day, and gates will open at 6pm.

The event itself is organised by the Rockhampton Jockey Club.

"At the greyhounds, we like to try and incorporate families in the track as well,” Suli said.

"We'll have face painting, a jumping castle, a balloon lady, and we'll also be running the Surf n Turf, which is a two course carvery, for $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

"The event is held to showcase greyhound racing.

"It's going well here and seems to be a great sport for families to get involved in.”

After a lull in participation in the sport across the state, it appears the races are "picking up”.

"People are breeding again and there's more confidence,” Suli said.

"There will be close to 400 people attending on the day which is pretty good for a Wednesday night.

"But hopefully we'll get even more than that.”

The Rocky Cup Final will be open to the public.

Bookings are essential and can be made by contacting the Rockhampton Jockey Club on 4937 4000.