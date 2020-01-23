Over $4k raised for bushfire victims

TEAM EFFORT: Rocky Sports Club staff pictured with a cheque for $4142 - the proceeds of its “Friday Frothy For A Firie” fundraiser.

YOU’VE got to drink the froth to get the beer but patrons at Rocky Sports Club have gone the extra yard.

At a recent bushfire fundraiser they knocked the top off plenty of “Rocky Frothys”, the community club’s very own brew, to raise $4142 for the cause.

And before any narks chirp up - yes the cold ones were consumed responsibly as it was a team effort.

Rocky Sports Club’s ­general manager Jack Hughes was thrilled by what he described as a “huge response and tremendous support from the club’s members and guests.”

“The whole team at the club are really humbled by the support and feedback the fundraiser received,” Mr Hughes said.

“We are so fortunate to have such generous, community-minded members, who were only too happy to get behind those who need help after the bushfires.

“The Rocky Sports Club team sincerely thanks everyone who supported the event, bought a Rocky Frothy, a meal or raffle ticket, to raise over $4000 for such a worthy cause.”

Mr Hughes said the bistro and bar were “full to the brim” with supporters who embraced the concept of having a coldie and a meal to contribute.

“Guests were entertained by well known local band, The Aristokatz, and the youngsters took advantage of free jumping castles,” he said.

The money raised from the evening was gratefully received by the Rockhampton Red Cross, which will ensure the funds raised are distributed to those in need.