‘Over 50 sharks’ spotted at NSW beach

‘Over 50 sharks’ spotted lurking at NSW beach between Moruya and Broulee

Dozens of sharks were spotted lurking near the shoreline on the NSW South coast yesterday, leading to an alert from lifesavers.

A short video shot from the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter showed dozens of sharks in waters between Moruya and Broulee.

"Big shout out to our eyes in the sky for alerting us to quite a few gilled friends hanging with us at South Brou today," the Broulee SLSC wrote on Instagram. "Great teamwork between the chopper and club assets keeping all our swimmers safe."

The sharks were spotted swimming near the beach on the south coast.

The sharks were lurking close to shore. Picture: @lifesaverhelo

A NSW lifesaver helicopter spotted the sharks between Moruya and Broulee. Picture: @lifesaverhelo



"The Moruya Lifesaver crew undertaking a few preventive actions with over 50 sharks sighted between Moruya and Broulee and both the Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club and our crew taking some actions to ensure all were safe," the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters wrote on Facebook. "Remember to swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags and be alert."

The videos attracted dozens of comments from locals who were grateful the life savers had spotted the sharks.

"Well done alerting us to the risk," one woman wrote on Facebook.

"Well done guys (and) girls," another said.

