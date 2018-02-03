Over $550K rolled out to CQ community groups

THE Rockhampton Royal Flying Doctor Service base will receive $35,000 to purchase new life-saving equipment.

It's just one of the 27 community groups in the region which will benefit from $553,778 worth of funding as part of the latest round of Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants.

Grants for $500 to $35,000 are open to not-for-profit, community-based organisations.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, RFDS Flight, Pilot Jef Pelletier and Flight Nurse Peta Croff Contributed

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said several local groups would now have the ability to purchase new equipment or improve facilities and services.

"The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is the state's largest one-off grants program and provides about $53 million a year to our vital community groups.,” he said.

"In the Rockhampton electorate, Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia's Rockhampton Base will receive $35,000 to purchase medical equipment, Fitzroy River Pony Club Inc will get $35,000 to upgrade fencing and loading ramp, and Nerimbera Brothers Soccer Club Inc will receive $11,999 to Purchase a ride-on mower.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the grants would also benefit groups in her electorate including Lions Club of Emu Park Inc, who'll receive $35,000 to purchase fitness equipment, and Yeppoon Golf Club, where $32,963 will help install a solar system.