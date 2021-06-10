Over $5k raised in 15 hours for ‘great lad’ battling cancer

Gladstone man Justin Hireme has gotten the support of many locals through his mate's Gofundme page. PIC: Contributed

Gladstone man Justin Hireme went in for a colonoscopy recently but was given the unfortunate news that he had an aggressive bowel cancer.

His partner Esther and their family have needed to relocate to Brisbane for treatment, which will take at least six to eight months.

But one of his mates set up a GoFundMe petition on June 6, which raised a whopping $5000 in the first 15 hours.

It has since hit $8445, with the money to go towards his treatment and relocation expenses.

Petition organiser Ben Maydom described his close mate as a “great lad with an absolute heart of gold’ and ‘the first one to offer a hand out to anyone in need.”

“Justin has begrudgingly allowed us to set up this page for anyone who would like to contribute and support him during this time,” Mr Maydom wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“We are asking any friends, family, work mates past and present to “chuck a few bucks into the hat” and help him and his family get through this terrible ordeal as stress free as possible.

“This is also a reminder for everyone to keep on top of your health. Cancer does not discriminate regardless of your age or health level.

The Cancer Council estimates about 15,550 Australians are donated with bowel cancer every year and symptoms include blood in poo, changes in bowel movements, strange sensations in the rectum, and changes in the look of faeces.

“Bowel cancer screening is free for over 50s, if you are under 50, go to your doctors to get a screening if you have any issues,” Mr Maydom wrote.

“Don‘t wait till it’s too late.”

You can donate to Justin’s GoFundMe here.