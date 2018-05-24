Menu
One of the dogs at Rockhampton Regional Council's pound. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Over 600 dogs have been registered in Rocky this year

vanessa jarrett
by
24th May 2018 9:03 AM
ROCKHAMPTON people love dogs.

Just this year alone in four months, 621 new dog registrations have been put through Rockhampton Regional Council.

This is an average of 149 new dogs per month.

In terms of complaints, the April monthly report for the Planning and Regulatory states Council staff are working proactively.

The data states wandering animal customer requests are being responded and acted upon in 2.64 days, beating the target of 10 days.

Barking dog stage 1 customer requests are also only taking 4.19 days for response, highly succeeding a 30 day target.

Compared to the number of new dogs and those registered in the region, animal infringements are relatively low.

However, Councillor Ellen Smith said the monthly Planning and Regulatory meeting they were still concerning.

So far there has been 115 animal infringements.

January saw 35, February has 40, March with 27 and April was lowest with 13.

For more serious offences, 11 were reported for a dog attack on person (fear), 14 in dog attack on animal (alleged) and six for dog attack on person (bite).

