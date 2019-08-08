Over 8000 people present 27,000 Justice of the Peace forms

LOCAL Justice of the Peace and commissioners of declaration have seen 27,000 documents presented by 8500 people in the last 12 months.

According to chair of the Rockhampton Branch of the Queensland Justices Association Lance Watson, this observation was made by volunteers who'd been at signing centres in and around Rockhampton.

"Our QJA branch runs the roster of volunteers to service the demand at the shopping centres and public service including the hospitals,” he said.

"Over recent years the demand for our services and individual responsibilities of our JPs and CDecs have both increased substantially.

"We understand that there are more than 800 JPs and CDecs in the immediate Central Queensland region.”

Many of these members have been registered for years, and may not be aware of their current legal obligations to witness signatures on legal documents.

"All JPs and CDecs need to be fully aware that they can be called into legal disputes to justify all aspects surrounding their witnessing of documents,” he said.

"We run regular professional development workshops for JPs and CDecs to allow them to share experiences, ask questions and be kept informed of changes in the practices required across all of their responsibilities.”

The next skills update workshop will be held in Rockhampton on August 17, and JPs and CDecs can register at rockhamptontickets.com.au/event/9833