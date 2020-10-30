Over-sleeping check out leads to drug bust at motel

AN UNEMPLOYED construction worker was busted with drugs after police were called to evict oversleeping motel patrons.

David Harry Dyer, 22, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a restricted drug and possessing a pipe used to smoke illicit drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said staff at a Cairns motel called police at 12.40pm as Dyer and a male associate were trespassing - having stayed passed the check out time.

She said when police attended, they knocked on the door of the room the two men were staying in, but were unable to raise them.

Ms King said the door was unlocked and police found Dyer and his mate both asleep, with drugs and drug paraphernalia strewn across the room.

She said after waking the men, Dyer's associate declared ownership of most of the illegal items in the room and Dyer declared ownership of some restricted tablets and a cone piece he had used to smoke marijuana.

Ms King said Dyer told police he had purchased the restricted drugs online.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Dyer normally worked in construction but was unemployed due to the COVID-19 downturn.

He said Dyer had aspirations to do university study in the future.

Dyer was fined $600 and no convictions were recorded.