Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motel No Vacancy Sign. Picture: Stewart Mclean sm055046 p1// Motel No Vacancy Sign. Picture: Stewart Mclean sm055046
Motel No Vacancy Sign. Picture: Stewart Mclean sm055046 p1// Motel No Vacancy Sign. Picture: Stewart Mclean sm055046
Crime

Over-sleeping check out leads to drug bust at motel

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Oct 2020 4:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN UNEMPLOYED construction worker was busted with drugs after police were called to evict oversleeping motel patrons.

David Harry Dyer, 22, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a restricted drug and possessing a pipe used to smoke illicit drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said staff at a Cairns motel called police at 12.40pm as Dyer and a male associate were trespassing - having stayed passed the check out time.

She said when police attended, they knocked on the door of the room the two men were staying in, but were unable to raise them.

Ms King said the door was unlocked and police found Dyer and his mate both asleep, with drugs and drug paraphernalia strewn across the room.

She said after waking the men, Dyer's associate declared ownership of most of the illegal items in the room and Dyer declared ownership of some restricted tablets and a cone piece he had used to smoke marijuana.

Ms King said Dyer told police he had purchased the restricted drugs online.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Dyer normally worked in construction but was unemployed due to the COVID-19 downturn.

He said Dyer had aspirations to do university study in the future.

Dyer was fined $600 and no convictions were recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1m overhaul set to boost Rocky’s growing service hub

        Premium Content $1m overhaul set to boost Rocky’s growing service hub

        News A cooling solutions supplier will undertake over $1 million in upgrades at its Kawana site.

        Fine weather will have Yeppoon meeting off and racing

        Premium Content Fine weather will have Yeppoon meeting off and racing

        Sport Trainer Ricky Vale has engaged an in-form Sunshine Coast jockey for his two strong...

        Upgrades promised for skate park, Gracemere primary

        Premium Content Upgrades promised for skate park, Gracemere primary

        News KAP’s candidate for Rocky Christian Shepherd has pledged to upgrade to Stapleton...

        MISSING: Police appeal for help to locate Rocky teen

        Premium Content MISSING: Police appeal for help to locate Rocky teen

        News The boy was last seen on October 26 at Bouldercombe, near Rockhampton.