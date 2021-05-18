‘Over the moon’: Rocky Grammar celebrates league first

Coach Gareth Saunders with the Rockhampton Grammar Primary rugby league team, which claimed the CQ Capras Challenge Jake Granville Cup for the first time.

Coach Gareth Saunders with the Rockhampton Grammar Primary rugby league team, which claimed the CQ Capras Challenge Jake Granville Cup for the first time.

The Rockhampton Grammar Primary rugby league team is celebrating after winning the CQ Capras Challenge Jake Granville Cup for the first time.

Coach Gareth Saunders said it was an “awesome achievement” from the boys, who had worked hard in their month-long preparation for the inter-school competition.

“It was great to get that win, and the boys were over the moon,” he said.

“We were confident going in. The boys had trained well, and we had strong players across the board who had good all-round skills.

“We’ve played in this comp for a number of years so to win it for the first time was a pretty awesome achievement.”

Saunders said Grammar had two comfortable wins in the round games against St Joseph’s Park Avenue and St Mary’s to book their place in the grand final, where they beat Frenchville 24-20.

After the teams scored two tries apiece, Grammar got out to a 24-10 lead before a late surge from Frenchville, who put on two quick tries in the last five minutes.

“It was a bit nerve racking but we managed to hold them out which was brilliant,” Saunders said.

Rockhampton Grammar Primary rugby league team captain Tyson Carlos with the Jake Granville Cup.

Grammar were well led by prop and captain Tyson Carlos, who was named Player of the Final.

Fellow Capricornia representative and lock Archie Cugola also played a leading role.

Saunders said that Carlos, who scored two tries in the final, was skilled in every facet of the game.

“He’s a threat anywhere; he can run, he can pass, he can step, he can kick and he’s a great defender.”

The coach did make special mention of Year 5 student and dummy half Max Cottam, the youngest member of the team, who did not take a backward step against his older opponents.

But he reiterated it was a great team performance that got Grammar the result.

“I couldn’t single out any other boys,” he said.

“Everyone stood up, particularly in that final. They came together as a team and played really well.”

Grammar will now go on to play the winner of the Capricorn Coast equivalent, with the winner there then taking on the top team in the Port Curtis region.

Rockhampton Grammar’s winning line-up

Harley Aitchison, Tyson Carlos (captain), Archie Clifford, Max Cottam, Archie Cugola, Will Goudie, Koby Krarup, Jamaal Loomans, Ty Lynch, Mac Mazzer, Ben McAlister, Eddie Newell, Ashton Rodgers, Leyhton Steinhardt, Mitchell Syson, Sid Ward, Noah White