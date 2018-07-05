Menu
A magistrate has apologised to two men after they were put in the watchhouse overnight because they arrived late to court.
'Over-the-top': Men behind bars for late court appearance

Chloe Lyons
5th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
TWO men were locked-up for arriving to court 75 minutes and two-hours late in a move labelled by a magistrate as "outrageous" and "over-the-top".

Dylan Shae Poulton faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday from the watchhouse where he'd spent almost 24 hours behind bars.

The court heard he'd arrived to the Noosa Court House at 11.30am instead of 9am the day before, prompting a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

Poulton waited in the foyer of the police station for two hours while officers retrieved the warrant from the court so they could arrest him.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin discharged Poulton and apologised.

Poulton went on to plead guilty to a number of other charges he was facing, including possess dangerous drugs and possess drug utensils and not-guilty to seven charges which will go to hearing at a later date.

Mr McLaughlin warned Poulton to arrive on time for his next court appearance.

"It's not a public bar you're going to, it's court.

"Court starts at 9am, you need to be here at 9am."

Matthew Gerard Furner, 29, was also behind bars after arriving to court in Noosa late on the same day.

His lawyer told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday his client was late because his daughter's kindergarten bus didn't show up.

Furner had called the courthouse at 9.40am and told them he would be there by 10.10am - when he was five minutes later than expected a warrant was issued.

Mr McLaughlin also discharged Furner on the one charge of failing to appear.

Furner then pleaded guilty to fraud and receiving tainted property after he bought a $100 Bunnings gift card which had been stolen from a car in Golden Beach in May.

On June 5, Furner used the card to buy plumbing equipment.

Mr McLaughlin ordered Furner serve 14 days in prison, with immediate parole eligibility.

Other charges faced by Furner were transferred to Noosa.

