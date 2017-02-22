33°
Over three generations of school bus runs for Pete

Amy Haydock | 22nd Feb 2017 10:43 AM
Young's Bus driver Peter Copeland was recognised for his dedication to the community as a bus driver for almost 50 years at the recent Livingstone Shire Australia Day Awards.
Young's Bus driver Peter Copeland was recognised for his dedication to the community as a bus driver for almost 50 years at the recent Livingstone Shire Australia Day Awards.

YOU might not know his name, but chances are, you've seen Peter Copeland riding around town in a big Young's bus full of school kids at some point over the years.

That's because he's been doing the local school bus runss for almost 50 years, and has got to know three generations of school students while doing so.

Although he likes to keep to himself and stay out of the spotlight, Peter was recently recognised for his extensive service to the community at the Livingstone Shire Council Australia Day Awards.

Yeppoon Young&#39;s Bus Driver Peter Copeland was nominated for an award at the Livingstone Shire Australia Day Awards last month.
Yeppoon Young's Bus Driver Peter Copeland was nominated for an award at the Livingstone Shire Australia Day Awards last month.

Nominated by Young's Bus Service for his contribution to the community through volunteer work with the Emu Park Lions Club and the SES, Peter received an award as runner up in the Citizen of the Year.

He said he was humbled by the gesture from his fellow employees at the bus company, which certainly caught him off guard.

"I'm not one for that sort of thing, I usually keep a low profile, but I do really appreciate it, the support from my team,” he told the Capricorn Coast Mirror last week.

Mr Copeland says he was Young's Bus' first ever driver on the Capricorn Coast, and has since met every single employee since he started with the company, joining them in Yeppoon around 1969.

Having his story featured in other local news outlets since the award had brought attention the modest man, where many locals commented online, recalling their experience with the friendly bus driver. "Nothing's really changed, kids will have their squabbles, it's like having a coach full of parrots,” he laughed.

"I like the interaction and having fun with them.

With a strong connection to the Capricorn Coast community, Peter said he's even ran into people on the other side of the country that recognised him as the local bus driver.

"I was in Western Australia and someone came up to me and said, 'here comes the bus driver',” he laughed. "I plan to keep going, I'm fit and healthy, it's something I enjoy doing and it helps keep the place going.” Not only doing the school run from Emu Park to Yeppoon and back each day, Mr Copeland has chartered bus loads of sports teams all over the State, from Townsville to Hervey Bay.

"I had lots of fun doing that,” he said.

But when he gets a bit of spare time, the physically fit man says he loves to go for bush walks, even mountain climbs near his Byfield property, below Mt Maryvale, photography and keeping up his interest in tree breeding.

CQ Hospitals: 15 most ridiculous reasons people visited ED

Health Minster says he'll make 'no apologies' for your waiting time at ED if you should be seeing a GP

WARNING: 'If you've got a garden, you're going to have a snake'

Rockhampton snake catcher Ben Hansen. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Rocky snake catcher called out to multiple cases daily

BREAKING: Huge Aussie music duo coming to CQ

The audience during Peking Duk's show.

Australian music duo announce Rockhampton and Gladstone shows.

Weather makes for perfect time to learn to sail in Keppel Bay

HUGE SUCCESS: There was no stopping the Start Sailing course participants in Keppel Bay over the weekend.

Young and old learn sailing skills

