Overdose scares young addict off drugs

CONFESSION: Jordan Kristopher Andrews confessed in court to a recent drug overdose he says has scared him away from drugs.

A 22-YEAR-OLD confessed a recent drug overdose on a Sunday night had scared him away from drugs and he hoped to get his life back.

Jordan Kristopher Andrews pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 15 to possessing uncapped syringes, clip seal bags with crystal residue, a glass pipe and two knives in a public place.

Police prosecutor Constable Jake Ward said police detained Andrews for a search on June 17 about 10.30pm after seeing him walk down High St with a female.

That is when they found the uncapped syringes in his backpack, the glass pipe and clip seal bags.

Andrews was busted with the knives when he was a passenger in a car pulled over on June 27 at 12.03am in Depot Hill.

It wasn't the first time he had been charged for carrying a knife in a public place with offences in May 2017 and December 2014.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke commented Andrews may be a keen fisherman, which Andrews confirmed when he addressed the court about his offending.

"After a recent hospitalisation, I don't want to go any where near drugs,” he said.

"I had a drug overdose on a Sunday night.”

Andrews said he had been working through a mate's shop repairing phones, but the shop had closed down so he was working through an IT course to set himself up in business.

Mr Clarke ordered Andrews to an 18-month probation order with convictions recorded.