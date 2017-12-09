Menu
Overgrown vegetation and no helipad at crash site

Two UH-60 Blackhawks and three AH-64 Apache helicopters with Battle Group Pegasus fly into Williamson Air Field in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area to begin their role in the major warfare phase of Exercise Talisman Saber 2017. The battle group, consists of around twenty-four rotary wing aircraft from the Australian Army's 16th Aviation Brigade, the US Army's 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. SSG Rory Featherston
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A COMPANY contracted by the Australian Defence Force to maintain helicopter landing sites at Shoalwater Bay told an inquest they were only allowed to clear vegetation once a year.

Bruce Power, managing director of PS Management Consultants Pty Ltd, gave evidence at the inquest into the cause of a Heli Charters Australia AS350 helicopter crash at Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area on September 8, 2011.

Haydn Jonathon Redfern and Wayne Patrick Schofield, 54, were killed when the six-seater AS350 Squirrel they were travelling in plunged into dense vegetation 150 metres from a landing site on top of Double Mountain South.

Mr Power's company was contracted to keep the vegetation levels at acceptable levels for helicopters to land as well as cleared to avoid impact by bushfires.

Mr Power's own ADF career included being in charge of the largest fleet of Squirrels in the ADF, along with Hueys and Iroquois.

He told the inquest clearing was conducted once a year with some extra clearing occurring prior to military exercises.

"Given the tropical (conditions) of the site, the plants grew back very, very quickly,” Mr Power said. "Every time we want to the site we would do some clearing.”

He said he had raised the fastness of the regrowth with ADF but was informed only one vegetation clearing a year was within budget.

"By the time that came around, there was considerable regrowth,” Mr Power said.

Mr Power said they were not allowed to use permanent herbicides to control weeds.

He said after the crash, senior management from defence became involved and whatever was needed to make the sites safe as practical was carried out which including landing platforms at all but one of the seven sites.

