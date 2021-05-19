‘Overly complicated’ appeal after two murder convictions

A Townsville man behind bars after two juries found him guilty of murder has appealed his conviction was “unsound”.

A Townsville man behind bars after two juries found him guilty of murder has appealed his conviction was “unsound”.

A TOWNSVILLE man behind bars after two juries found him guilty of murdering his former boss has appealed his conviction amid claims a judge's direction was "overly complicated".

Businessman David Knyvett, 59, died of blunt force trauma after Kyle Robert Thompson, 32, beat him to death with an empty whiskey bottle.

First responders were confronted with a grim scene when they found the 59-year-old bound by duct tape on the bathroom floor. He died after inhaling his own blood as a result of the severe injuries he suffered on November 15, 2015.

Thompson was found guilty of murder in March 2018 and again in April 2021.

At both trials Thompson admitted he killed Mr Knyvett, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and claimed he was "provoked" to kill the 59-year-old after an unwanted sexual advance tipped him over the edge after years of sexual abuse.

The controversial partial defence of provocation, if successful, reduces the charge of murder to manslaughter and comes into play when the actions of the deceased could deprive an ordinary person of self-control causing them to be less criminally liable for the killing.

David Knyvett died after he was beaten to death with an empty whiskey bottle on November 15, 2015.

Appeal documents were filed with the Townsville Supreme Court on Friday.

The appeal is on the grounds the conviction was "unsound" and that presiding judge, Justice Susan Brown, "erred" in her directions to the jury about Thompson's defence of provocation.

"The direction as to the provocation as provided to the jury was intertwined with the commentary on the evidence and as such was overly complicated and unable to have been property understood," the appeal said.

The Queensland Court of Appeal overturned Thompson's original sentence in 2020 and quashed his conviction after three members of the bench found the trial judge had misdirected the jury, resulting in a "substantial miscarriage of justice".

Details of Thompson and Mr Knyvett's complex decade-long relationship, which began when Mr Knyvett took in the teenager and gave him a job, were aired throughout the two trials.

Mr Knyvett hired Thompson as an apprentice at his sign-writing business about a decade prior and allowed the man, who had a troubled and violent upbringing, to live with him.

The pair had a strained relationship and Thompson bounced in and out of the Belgian Gardens home periodically and often asked Mr Knyvett for financial help during tough times.

Just days before the killing, Mr Knyvett had finally had enough and kicked Thompson out of the home.

As she sentenced Thompson to life in prison without parole for 20 years Justice Brown said the nature of the relationship and the unproven allegations of abuse had played a key role in the trial.

" (Mr Knyvett) has not been here to defend himself or provide his version of events … he of course can't," she said.

The 1978 days (5.5 years) Thompson spent in pre-sentence custody awaiting his second trial was considered time already served.

A panel of judges who make up Queensland's Court of Appeal will consider the application.

ashley.pillhofer@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Overly complicated': Appeal bid after two murder convictions